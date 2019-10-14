Five-week-old baby stolen in Jamaica

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in finding five-week-old Nyyear Frank of Hopewell district, St Andrew, who was stolen from his mother yesterday.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Nyyear’s mother was walking with him along Rousseau Road in St Andrew when a motor car drove up with three men aboard. One man reportedly alighted from the vehicle and forced the woman with her child into the motorcar.

The men subsequently took the child and released the mother from the vehicle, the police said.

A report was subsequently made at the Half-Way Tree Police Station and an investigation immediately launched.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

