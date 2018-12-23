Five escape from immigration detention center in Trinidad

(CMC) – Police and immigration officials are search for five foreigners, including two Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nationals, who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Wallerfield, east of here, earlier this week.

Police said that Krishna Bailey, a 22-year-old Jamaican national; 23-year-old Guyanese national, Ryan Badal and three Venezuelan nationals, Rodney Noel Reyes Mendoza, 23, Jose Luis Ramirez Yanez, 27, and Luis Carlos Sifontes, 32, escaped from the facility on Thursday.

The authorities are urging the public to assist in the re-capture of the detainees, adding that the “manhunt” is still ongoing.