Five dynamic swimmers will take the plunge at UANA

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia will be represented for the second time at the The Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) Swimming Cup, this year being held at The Videna Aquatic Complex, in Lima, Peru, February 21- 23, 2020.

Invited Federations include Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British, Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, US Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Paraguay, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, USA and Canada

As a benchmark for qualification, each swimmer would have swam a minimum of three Tripe (AAA) Motivational Swim Times within the past six months. A total of eight swimmers held the qualifying times however due to personal commitments five swimmers from the St. Lucia Aquatics Federation will take the plunge with one goal on their agenda (To Medal).

Included on the team is Karic Charles, Ethan Hazell, Naima Hazell of the Lightning Aquatics, Antoine Destang of The Sharks Swim and Tristan Dorville of the Seajays Swim Club.

SLAF is extremely excited that four of the five swimmers will swim two relays in the 11 – 12-year-old age group category. Vice President Technical (SLAF) shared his thoughts noting “Five of our top swimmers will be up against the best from South and Central America and the Caribbean in Peru come the third week in Feb. This is quite an achievement for a very talented group of young swimmers that have nothing but podium on their minds.”

The five-member Team will be accompanied by Coach Peter James. He also shared his thoughts expressing “I am excited to take this young team of talented swimmers over to Peru for the UANA 2020 Swimming Cup. I am confident that this team is going to set the tone for St. Lucia swimming for 2020. Our swimmers range from ages 11-14 years of age. Apart from being confident that members of this team will make it on to the podium, our 11-12 boys relay team are the ones to look out for. Just remember 20 in 2020!!”

SLAF wishes the representing team overwhelming success on their journey.

