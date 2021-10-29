 

BREAKING NEWS

2 hours agoCall for ‘Citizens of Action’ against ‘Body Snatchers’

10 hours agoFIU President sees New University as ‘Perfect Avenue’ for Caribbean Tourism Education

20 hours ago1st National Banking on the Vision of The Magnificent Seven

3 days agoTop Brands Establish Caribbean’s First Top-Class Tourism University

3 days agoCabinet Retreats to Plan Ahead!

 

NewsFIU President sees New University as ‘Perfect Avenue’ for Caribbean Tourism Education

St. Lucia News OnlineOctober 29, 20212756 min

Castries, Saint Lucia, Thursday, October 28, 2021:– The President of Florida International University (FIU) says his institution is proud to associate with the University of the West Indies (UWI) and Sandals Resorts International (SRI) to create the Caribbean’s first institution of higher learning exclusively committed to the region’s vital Travel and Hospitality sectors.

“We are proud to partner with SRI and The UWI, two highly-respected institutions in the Caribbean and both leaders in the hospitality industry,” said FIU President Dr. Mark B. Rosenberg, at the virtual launch of the Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart International School of Hospitality & Tourism last weekend.

He said FIU “already welcomes international students from 20 different Caribbean countries” and “offering even more students the opportunity to study, learn and live in two hospitality destinations, learning and working from iconic leading institutions and brands like Sandals, The UWI and FIU, is historic.”

Rosenberg also acknowledged SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart — a FIU graduate – who, he said, “has followed in his father’s footsteps in business, leadership and generosity.”

According to Rosenberg, the partnership “will create a perfect avenue for students looking to advance their hospitality education in two of the top tourist destinations in the world, resulting in a new generation of hospitality leaders.”

According to Stewart – whose father “Butch” built and led SRI until his untimely death last year, “My dad spent much of his life pioneering and building the regional tourism industry.”

Therefore, he added, “There truly is no better way to celebrate his legacy than by working with The UWI and FIU to ensure the sustainable development of the region’s tourism through training and investment in our young talent.”

He continued, “I know this project would have made him so happy and we cannot wait to cut the ribbon and officially welcome our first cohort of students.”

Pointing to SRI’s commitment to both history and the future, Stewart said: “Creating opportunity through education is fundamental to our organization and to the successful future of the Caribbean, as it is to all people seeking a better life for themselves and their families.

“This conviction, so deeply held by my father, was fostered by experience and in long conversations begun so many years ago with the great Professor, Sir Hilary Beckles.”

Stewart said the tripartite partnership is “deeply meaningful and the work ahead extremely vital.”

He also said, “Sandals has proven that what is born of this region can successfully compete against any brand on an international stage.

“Now, together with powerhouses, The UWI and my alma mater FIU – two world-leading academic institutions — we embark upon building the world’s premier institute for tourism, the Caribbean’s economic engine.

“This is truly, a dream come true.”

The virtual launch was also addressed by UWI Vice Chancellor Beckles.

The new university, dedicated to keeping Caribbean tourism on the global frontline and established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the three entities, will be based in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart International School of Hospitality & Tourism is named after the late top regional tourism entrepreneur, who was also posthumously honored with The Saint Lucia Cross (the nation’s highest award) at the island’s 42nd Independence Anniversary celebrations last February.

The university will offer several existing tourism-related programmes, including the BSc in Tourism Management and the PhD in Tourism/Hospitality.

It will also offer newly-developed programmes such as the BSc in Hospitality Operations, BSc in Attractions and Events Management and Master of Science programmes in Hospitality Management and Events Management, from FIU.

Post Views: 275

St. Lucia News Online

previous
1st National Banking on the Vision of The Magnificent Seven
next
Call for ‘Citizens of Action’ against ‘Body Snatchers’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Call for ‘Citizens of Action’ against ‘Body Snatchers’

Call for ‘Citizens of Action’ against ‘Body Snatchers’

2 hours ago
6 min 496
St. Lucia News Online
1st National Banking on the Vision of The Magnificent Seven

1st National Banking on the Vision of The Magnificent Seven

20 hours ago
10 min 505
St. Lucia News Online
Top Brands Establish Caribbean’s First Top-Class Tourism University

Top Brands Establish Caribbean’s First Top-Class Tourism University

3 days ago
7 min 747
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.