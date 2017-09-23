FITINN Investment Conference set for Oct. 5, 2017

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Countdown is on for the FITINN Investment Conference, which will take place on October 05 2017 from 9:00 am at the Hibiscus Conference Room, Jolly Beach Resort and Spa in Antigua & Barbuda.

The 2017 Theme “Creating an Innovative Finance and Investment Culture” embodies the essence of FITINN’S objective and focus for this upcoming Conference. It will be an all day powerful, interactive and opportunity event that will seek to create a mindset regarding investing and partnering. It will take the format of a series of presentations and panel discussion. The event will culminate with an opportunity for attendees to participate in developing an Investment Club.

The Conference will bring together Speakers whose knowledge, expertise and extensive experience, will provide guidance and know how to participants, to enable them to confidently engage in investment activities as well as to promote the formation of an investment club. The intent is also to enhance Investor confidence and trust in the investment process and to educate our constituents to different types of investments for individuals and at various levels of the business life cycle.

Presentations will be facilitated by KPMG Barbados our GOLD Partners, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, among others.

Endorsed by The Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ltd

Visit our website ifitinn.com for more information or CALL 1 268 720-7267.