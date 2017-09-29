Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico

By AP
September 29, 2017
Share25
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 25

The civil defence agency for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas posted a photo of these fish it says fell from the sky. (Proteccion Civil Tamaulipas/Facebook)

(AP) – Officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

The civil defence agency for the state of Tamaulipas said in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

According to the U.S. Library of Congress, it’s a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times.

Scientists believe that tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could be responsible for sucking fish into the air, where they are blown around until being released to the ground.

 

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Simpleton
    September 29, 2017 at 8:28 PM

    Tornadoes erh ... God Feeding his people plain and simple

    (4)(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.