FIRST ST. LUCIAN TO WIN PRAYZE FACTOR AWARDS (SEE VIDEO)

(PRESS RELEASE) — Shem Meluce, has been named the best Country/Bluegrass Solo artist for the 2018 Prayze Factor People’s Choice Awards in Atlanta, over the past weekend.

The Prayze Factor awards is a prestigious one, purposed to create a platform for and bring optimal exposure to Gospel artistes all over the world. [Prayze Factor Awards Official Website: http://www.prayzefactorawards.com/]

The St. Lucian national, Shem Meluce, swept up the award with his controversial title track “H.I.M”, which is short for His Imperial Majesty. In the song, Shem Meluce proclaims Christ as Majesty and the only true source of hope in difficult times.

Shem Meluce is a self-proclaimed musical therapist, who has used his ability to pen and produce his own music. He sees himself as a social activist, a mouthpiece for those who are found in difficult social circumstances.

In an interview he revealed his sense of accomplishment. He stated that “Although I never anticipated an award, I am well pleased to know that my hard work has paid off on an international level.” Shem Meluce claims that the sky is the limit and he will continue to invest in his God-given talent.

In response to being asked how can he encourage aspiring artists, Shem Meluce relayed that “You should never give up! The greatest reward is knowing that your music is impacting lives and receiving an award is only an additional perk.”

Congratulations are in order for St. Lucia’s first Prayze Factor Award winner, Shem Meluce.

Shem Meluce’s award winning track, His Imperial Majesty, (H.I.M) can be found on YouTube: