News reaching Saint Lucia News Online is that workers of the First National Bank(FNB), across its branches, have gone on strike because of the firing of one of their colleagues, who is also the Union shop steward.

Earlier this year, FNB lost its managing director with the sudden departure of Jonathan Johannes, under rumors of disagreement between himself and the President of the bank.

The FNB already under huge organizational pressure following the recent acquisition of the Royal Bank of Canada can ill-afford disruptions in its operations. For the sake of the well-being of the bank and its customers, an early resolution of this current Labour dispute is essential.

We shall be following the developments of this current Labour dispute.