First LGBT pride celebration comes to Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia pride committee has launched a logo and theme in preparation for the country’s first ever public LGBT pride celebration. This marks a historic occasion for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people on Saint Lucia.

The logo features a heart-shaped splash in rainbow colours and black, reflecting the diversity of our human family. A black fist emerges with the passion of ongoing activism to achieve full recognition of the human rights of LGBT people in the Caribbean.



The 2019 celebration theme “Persist with pride”, is an affirmation for the LGBT community and supporters, as we stay the path towards the goal of full recognition.

Pride is scheduled for August 23 – 26, 2019, with activities aimed at educating and sensitising the general public, as well as nurturing the dignity of non-heterosexual and gender non-conforming people on Saint Lucia. Public activities include a panel on LGBTQ in Saint Lucia – Then and Now, Youth Engagement on the Meaning of Pride Beyond Sexual Orientation and a Pride Family Day and Health Fair. A Pride Fashion Show and an Island Exploration highlighting areas of note for LGBT Saint Lucians are planned specifically for LGBT people and allies.

Several community organisations and business partners are expected to be part of the Family Day and Health Fair, which will include health talks and screenings, congratulatory speeches, performances and giveaways.

Background

Since June 1970, LGBT Pride Celebrations has grown to become an internationally recognised movement of claiming time and space for the unapologetic celebration and affirmation of gender and sexual minorities in all of their

diversity and multi-dimensional realities, denouncing violence and hate.

Over the past two decades, we have witnessed the growth of the OECS LGBT community mobilisation and visibility.

Advocacy surrounding the advancement of the human rights of all gender and sexual minorities has been increasing. PRIDE in the OECS is an acknowledgment of freedom of association and assembly which aims to create a

space addition to reducing stigma and discrimination often faced by the LGBT community around the OECS.

In 2018 Caribbean pride celebrations were successfully and peacefully staged in Barbados, Trinidad, Guyana, St

Croix, Belize, and Jamaica, where two celebrations are held annually. The longest-running Caribbean pride celebration is held in Curacao.

