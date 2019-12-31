First Citizens Investment Services and NWU complete industrial negotiations

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – Industrial negotiations between the Management of First Citizens Investment Services Ltd and the National Workers Union (NWU) have been satisfactorily completed.
Clerical, technical and sales agents employed with the financial institution will in Year One receive one hundred and fifty dollars ($150.00) on their monthly salaries along with retroactive payments effective from January 1, 2019. Going forward the employees will also receive a two percent (2%) wage increase to cover Years Two and Three respectively. A regime of fringe benefits including meal, dinner and breakfast, travel and call back allowances form part of the package.
The parties are now awaiting a date from the Ministry of Labour to have the industrial accord signed.
More Finance/Business Stories
- St Lucia ”Starr” treatment at Bay Gardens Beach Resort December 30, 2019
- Soufriere FM gives back for Christmas 2019 December 27, 2019
- Head Tax set to take effect from 1st April 2020 December 24, 2019
- Sagicor supports Ministry Hamper Drive December 24, 2019
- SRDF annual staff awards and dinner December 23, 2019
- 12th annual Saint Lucia-Taiwan Partnership Trade Show – A success December 23, 2019
- Restructuring exercise at the Events Company of St. Lucia December 23, 2019
- Fuel price adjustments December 23, 2019