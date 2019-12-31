Don't Miss
First Citizens Investment Services and NWU complete industrial negotiations

By NWU
December 31, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) – Industrial negotiations between the Management of First Citizens Investment Services Ltd and the National Workers Union (NWU) have been satisfactorily completed.

Clerical, technical and sales agents employed with the financial institution will in Year One receive one hundred and fifty dollars ($150.00) on their monthly salaries along with retroactive payments effective from January 1, 2019. Going forward the employees will also receive a two percent (2%) wage increase to cover Years Two and Three respectively. A regime of fringe benefits including meal, dinner and breakfast, travel and call back allowances form part of the package.

The parties are now awaiting a date from the Ministry of Labour to have the industrial accord signed.

