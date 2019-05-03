First ‘Catalyst’ leadership development workshop in the BVI deemed a success

(PRESS RELEASE) — Tamarind Consultants funded and held the first ‘Catalyst’ leadership development workshop in the British Virgin Islands on Friday, April 12, 2019.

The workshop catered to young people, ages 16 to 30.

Attendees included high school seniors, college students and young persons who work full-time throughout the BVI.

The facilitator was Valdez K Russell of VKR Insights, a Bahamian firm specializing in communications and brand reputation management (https://vkrinsights.com/).

During the interactive workshop, 32 emerging leaders engaged in developing ideas about the various aspects of leadership. They were able to learn more about themselves, develop their leadership capacities and network with other amazing individuals.

Dr. Dierdra Wheatley-Peters, director of Tamarind Consultants, said: “The event was a great opportunity for us to contribute to the leadership capacity of the future leaders within the territory. I was pleased to see members of various educational institutions as well as a few private organizations in attendance. The attendees were very engaged in the sessions and had many things to take away that can help them to become the leaders they aspire to be. I expect great things from them and am glad we could host this event for them. We look forward to bringing other events like this to the territory in the future.”

We acknowledge the support of Hon. Vincent Wheatley, Dr. the Hon. Natalio Wheatley, Hon. Kye Rymer, Hon. Marlon Penn and Hon. Alvera Maduro Caines, all members of the House of Assembly in the BVI, who sponsored participants from their respective districts.

We also wish to thank St. George’s Secondary School, Timeless Films & Media, Audrianna’s, Kupcake Kravings, Cromwell Smith of UMOJA, and the team from On Another Note for their support.

Tamarind Consultants provides a spectrum of services to individuals and organizations in several areas including human resources management and development, marketing and research.

For more information about Tamarind Consultants, please visit https://www.facebook.com/tamarindconsultants/.

