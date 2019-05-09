“Fire” within the Barbados Fire Service continues to burn

(BARBADOS NATION) — The “fire” within the Barbados Fire Service continues to burn.

With some members still hot under the collar following Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard’s recent remarks about his rank and file, things reached a head last week after the Worthing Fire Station in Christ Church shut down due to personnel shortages.

It was closed for two days, reopened, closed again last Saturday, Sunday and Monday, reopened on Tuesday, but closed again Tuesday night and reopened on Wednesday.

In addition, the Bridgetown headquarters had been operating with one appliance, a firefighting source reported, adding this was as a result of staff calling in sick.

“Because of the airport not having the personnel, Worthing Fire Station has to be closed. If the airport station is closed, the aircraft can’t land, so the men at Worthing have been supplementing for that shortfall. Town (Bridgetown) now has to double up on both Bridgetown and Worthing because of the men being out sick,” one fireman, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, told THE NATION.

