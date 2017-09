Fire officer seriously injured in Vieux Fort accident (+videos and photos)

A fire officer was admitted to hospital in critical condition after a motor vehicle accident in Vieux Fort yesterday, Sept. 19, according to reports.

The officer has been identified as Fastus Serieux, who is believed to be in his 40s.

Emergency officials received news at 4:04 p.m. of a collision between two cars close to True Value.

The injured officer was transported to St. Jude Hospital.