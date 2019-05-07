Fire officer charged with setting man on fire in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A fire officer has appeared before the court charged with setting a man on fire.

Keron Rebeiro, whose brother is a police officer, appeared before Rio Claro senior magistrate Rae Roopchand.

It was alleged that he caused grievous bodily harm to Raymond La Fortune in Moruga on Easter Monday.

Another brother, fisherman Richie Rebeiro, faced the same charge last week.

Defence attorney Petronilla Basdeo yesterday told the court that Keron Rebiero, 28 of Moruga, was a fire guardian attached to the Princes Town fire station. She said he turned himself over to the police on Monday but fell ill and was taken to the hospital. In asking for bail, Basdeo said the father of one had no convictions.

Police prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed told the court that La Fortune was still a patient at hospital.

Roopchand granted Keron Rebeiro $100,000 bail with the conditions that he stays 25 feet away from the alleged victim and has no direct or indirect communication with him. He was also granted cash bail of $5,000.

The matter was adjourned to May 29.

On that day, Richie Rebeiro will also reappear in court. Roopchand had placed him on $100,000 bail but with cash bail of $15,000.

La Fortune was set on fire allegedly following an altercation at a bar. It is alleged that alcohol was thrown on him before he was ignited.

