Fire destroys two homes in Vieux Fort

(SNO) – Two families of La Ressource, Vieux-Fort are now displaced after their homes were reduced to rubble by a raging fire yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Residents say they were unable to salvage anything from the houses as the fire quickly consumed the two structures, one partly wooden and wall, measured 34 by 16, and the other completely wooden, measured 19 by 15.

At the time of the blaze none of the occupants were at home.

Fire officers attached to the Vieux-Fort Fire Station were immediately summoned to the scene, but by the time they arrived there the houses were already consumed by the fire.



According to the Officer in Charge of the Southern Division, Ronald Pelius, the cause of the fire is unknown and investigations into its cause is ongoing.

He said three fire appliances were summoned to the scene, but when they arrived there the houses were completely destroyed and they were only left to do the mopping up.

Luke Celestin, the owner of one of the houses, said he has no idea what may have caused the fire, but admitted that he had a connection from a neighbour to help him to see in front of his house at nights.

“Every time I come home late at nights I make them put it on for me to see … It was just an extension to put a bulb,” he told this reporter.

A fire officer who was at the scene of the fire told this reporter this morning that she was not aware of such a connection.

Celestin said at the time of the blaze, he was in Augier “doing a job” and was told of the fire by an aunt. He said he quickly left the job and returned home to find both houses destroyed.

According to Celestin, who said he doesn’t have a good relationship with some of his neighbours, he understood that there were children playing at the back of his house when the fire started.

He said at the back of his house he stores inflammable liquid which has to do with his job.

Celestine said a few years ago, his house almost got destroyed by fire but it was saved by fire officers.