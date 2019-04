Share This On:

(SNO) — Several houses were damaged or destroyed as a result of a fire that occurred in Wilton’s Yard, Castries on Thursday evening.

Reports of the fire razing at least four houses began to surface about 11 p.m. last evening.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or death.

Firefighters have been credited for responding quickly but they met residents feverishly trying to out the blaze themselves.

More details soon

