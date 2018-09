Fire destroys house in Monchy (prior to storm)

(SNO) – A dwelling house was destroyed by fire in Monchy, Gros Islet on Wednesday (Sept. 26), according to law enforcement sources.

There were no reports of injuries.

Engines from the Gros Islet and Castries services responded at 2:14 p.m.

The house, a concrete and wooden structure, was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The incident occurred a day before a tropical storm warning was issued for Saint Lucia.