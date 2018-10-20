Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Fire destroys Guyana orphanage

By Newsroom Guyana
October 20, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(NEWSROOM GUYANA) — The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the Shaheed’s Girls’ Orphanage at Oleander Gardens, East Coast Demerara early Saturday morning.

Approximately 18 girls and two caretakers have been displaced as a result of the fire, which erupted at around 6am.

A Police report noted that one of the orphans informed one of the caretakers that smoke was emanating from the upper flat of the building; the fire service was contacted but by the time they arrived, the upper flat was already engulfed in flames.

News Room understands that the building is valued at $50M and is not insured.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.