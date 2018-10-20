Fire destroys Guyana orphanage

Share This On:

(NEWSROOM GUYANA) — The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the Shaheed’s Girls’ Orphanage at Oleander Gardens, East Coast Demerara early Saturday morning.

Approximately 18 girls and two caretakers have been displaced as a result of the fire, which erupted at around 6am.

A Police report noted that one of the orphans informed one of the caretakers that smoke was emanating from the upper flat of the building; the fire service was contacted but by the time they arrived, the upper flat was already engulfed in flames.

News Room understands that the building is valued at $50M and is not insured.