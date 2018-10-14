Fire at Vide Boutielle, Castries (video clips added)

Share This On:

(SNO) — The American Drywall building in Vide Boutielle, Castries sustained minor damages by a fire on Sunday (Oct. 14).

A law enforcement official told St. Lucia News Online that the fire was “electrical in nature” and the building sustained “some damages”. Photos and videos obtained by our newsroom show wires near the building on fire.

The official said the damages was confined mainly to the outside of the building.

The fire service was alerted at 12:38 p.m., two units from Castries were dispatched, and the fire was extinguished soon after, the official said.

The St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) are investigating the incident, the official added.