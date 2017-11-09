Fire at Soufriere Hospital

The Soufriere Hospital sustained some damage as a result of a fire early Thursday morning, according to reports.

The fire reportedly started around 3 a.m. but firefighters got the fire under control within an hour.

According to sources, the suspected cause of the blaze was an electrical fire in the patients record room/store room.

Services at the hospital have been suspended until further notice.

However, members of the public are being told that hospital services are being carried out at the Etangs Wellness Centre in Soufriere.



