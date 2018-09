Fire at Hummingbird Beach Resort in Soufriere

(SNO) — The Soufriere Fire Service has responded to a “structural fire” at the Hummingbird Beach Resort in Soufriere, according to a source.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, the source said.

The fire service responded to the call at about 10:20 a.m.

We will provide more details as soon as we receive more information.