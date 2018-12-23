Grenada: Financial corruption probe to be led by man who investigated TCI premier

(CMC) – The man who conducted the corruption investigations into former Turks and Caicos Premier Michael Misick,Eugene Otuonye QC will be heading the team conducting the financial corruption allegation into the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB).

In July 2018, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell announced that the Cabinet had approved an investigation into the affairs of the MNIB as a result of financial wrongdoing observed by the new Board of Directors. Shortly after, the Integrity Commission, which the Public Life Act provides to conducted inquiries of wrongful allegations into any state own enterprise, announced that it had begun preliminary work into the corruption allegations at the MNIB.

In a release issued on Friday, it was revealed that the prime minister met with the investigations team at the Office of the Integrity Commission.

“Dr Mitchell, as the minister responsible for the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB), was called to meet with the investigations team as part of the information gathering process,” explained the release which did not disclosed when he met with the team of investigators, which includes members from the investigating unit of the Integrity Commission.

Without disclosing the number of persons expected to be questioned by the investigating team, the release said that these interviews will continue after the Christmas season.

Former general manager Ruel Edwards is at the centre of the investigations.

In 2008 Otuonye QC was selected by a Foreign Affairs Select Committee of British Members of Parliament to conduct a routine review of the administration of TCI, which is a British overseas territory.

The report charged that Misick had engaged in corrupt activities by enriching himself and fellow ministers by selling off crown lands.

He was arrested and charged with conspiracy to receive bribes, conspiracy to defraud the government and money laundering a thorough investigation.