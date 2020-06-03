Finally: Micoud residents to get Wellness Centre after 28 years

Share This On:
(GIS) — The construction of the new Micoud Wellness Centre was first announced in 1992 by then Prime Minister Sir John Compton.
After 28 years, the residents of Micoud will finally have a state of the art health facility, constructed provide efficient and convenient service to residents; as well as to withstand the increased intensity of hurricanes and storms brought about by climate change.
The building will include rainwater harvesting systems so that the facility remains operational even after a disaster and also includes wheelchair access ramps for the differently-abled.
Work is also ongoing on two other health facilities: the Anse la Raye Health Centre and the St Jude Hospital. In the coming weeks, work will recommence on the Dennery Polyclinic.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Development
- Vieux Fort couple caught with firearm and ammunition
- Saint Lucia’s chief elections officer heads CARICOM observer mission to St. Kitts-Nevis
- Government removes controversial Tourism Levy Act from order paper
- Saint Lucia receive negative COVID-19 test results for 32 consecutive days
- St. Jude impasse: HR manager to be sent on administrative leave — NWU
- UPDATE: Vieux Fort construction worker killed in freak accident identified
- DID YOU KNOW about Sir John Jeremie’s tenure in Saint Lucia during the 1800s?
- UPDATE: George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April, full autopsy reveals
- All cops involved in George Floyd’s deadly arrest are now in custody