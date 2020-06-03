Finally: Micoud residents to get Wellness Centre after 28 years

Share This On:

(GIS) — The construction of the new Micoud Wellness Centre was first announced in 1992 by then Prime Minister Sir John Compton.

After 28 years, the residents of Micoud will finally have a state of the art health facility, constructed provide efficient and convenient service to residents; as well as to withstand the increased intensity of hurricanes and storms brought about by climate change.

The building will include rainwater harvesting systems so that the facility remains operational even after a disaster and also includes wheelchair access ramps for the differently-abled.

Work is also ongoing on two other health facilities: the Anse la Raye Health Centre and the St Jude Hospital. In the coming weeks, work will recommence on the Dennery Polyclinic.

