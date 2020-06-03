Don't Miss

Finally: Micoud residents to get Wellness Centre after 28 years

By GIS
June 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Share51
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
52 Shares

New Wellness Centre for Micoud under construction

(GIS) — The construction of the new Micoud Wellness Centre was first announced in 1992 by then Prime Minister Sir John Compton.

After 28 years, the residents of Micoud will finally have a state of the art health facility, constructed provide efficient and convenient service to residents; as well as to withstand the increased intensity of hurricanes and storms brought about by climate change.

The building will include rainwater harvesting systems so that the facility remains operational even after a disaster and also includes wheelchair access ramps for the differently-abled.

Work is also ongoing on two other health facilities: the Anse la Raye Health Centre and the St Jude Hospital. In the coming weeks, work will recommence on the Dennery Polyclinic.

(2)(0)
Share51
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
52 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Development

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.