Final four set in U15 school cricket!

St Mary’s College, Choiseul Secondary, Soufriere Comprehensive, and Leon Hess Comprehensive are the teams still in the hunt for the 2019 Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Secondary Schools Under-15 40-Over Cricket Tournament.

Five-fers for Aaron Joseph (SMC), Dornavan Philip (CCSS), and LEe John (LHCSS), and 50 for Shawnil Edward (LHCSS) were among the highlights, as the quarterfinals concluded on Wednesday, 5 June.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, national player Aaron Joseph took 5-6 in five overs with his left-arm seam, as SMC dismissed Sir Ira Simmons Secondary for 26 in 15.3 overs. SMC made 27-1 in 3 overs.

At the Mindoo Phillip Park, Choiseul made 65 all out in 17.2 overs. Dornavan Philip took 5-14 in 4.2 overs for CCSS, Joshua Cepal 2-10 in 4 overs. Despite the small total, CCSS were never in the chase, and ended 52 all out in 15.3 overs. Jordan Emmanuel took 4-8 runs in 3.3 overs, Jaheim St Aimee 4-9 in 4 overs.

At the Piaye Playing Field, Grande Riviere Secondary made 108-9 in 35 overs. In reply, Soufriere Secondary finished on 109-5 in 26.3 overs, Risa Alfred 29, Kesmond Fergerson 18 and Kevin Gassie 13.

At the La Ressource Playing Field in the Mabouya Valley, LHCSS defeated Entrepot Secondary by 60 runs. Windward Islands U15 player Shawnil Edward made a maiden half-century, hitting 9×4 and 2×6 in his total of 70, as LHCSS made 161 in 35. Entrepot Secondary’s captain, Windward Islands Women’s player Zaida James was her school’s most successful bowler with 3-21 in 8 overs.

In reply Entrepot Secondary was dismissed for 101 in 23.1 overs, Zaida James 34, Royce Paul 13. National U15 reserve player Lee John took 5-26 in 7.1 overs.

