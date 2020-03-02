Fifty graduate from NAP

Share This On:
(GIS) – Fifty young people from the constituency of Anse la Raye/Canaries have graduated from the National Apprenticeship Program, through the Monroe College International Hospitality Training Institute.
The three-month program formed part of an initiative by the Government of Saint Lucia to help alleviate high unemployment.
Minister for Tourism, and Parliamentary Representative for Anse La Raye, said: “It brought me a tremendous amount of joy and pride to witness and celebrate with the young people from the constituency of Anse la Raye/Canaries who graduated from Monroe College’s Hospitality Training Institute. This group is now trained in the areas of front office management, events management, food and beverage, bartending and room attendants. I wish them much continued success as we move into the next phase of job placements and commence training for another group of 50 youth from the constituency.”
The trainees will be placed on internships within the hospitality sector.
