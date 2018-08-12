Fiery Emrit spell condemns St Lucia Stars to 13 straight loss

(SPORTS MAX) – A sensation spell from medium-pacer Rayad Emrit was crucial in ensuring St Lucia Stars extended their losing streak to 13 games, after a three runs loss to Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Providence on Saturday.

Chasing 141 for 4 the Stars seemed set to break the spell with experienced set batsmen captain Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons at the crease.

In fact, the Stars needed 34 off 24 balls and they seemed well on the way to registering their first win in the competition since 2016 as the pair looked in charge.

Things quickly began to fall apart for the Stars, however, after Simmons was dismissed for 45, caught by Luke Ronchi off the bowling of Emrit.

In the penultimate over, Emrit returned to claim both the wickets of Pollard (32) and then Rahkeem Cornwall (3) to leave the Stars needing 16 off the last over, a task which proved beyond then. Emrit ended with figures of 3 for 26.

In their turn at the crease, the Warriors were off to a fast start after the opening pair of Chadwick Walton and Ronchi put on 54 for the first wicket.

Things slowed down dramatically, however, after Walton was stumped by Andre Fletcher off the bowling of Qais Ahmad and Chapman dismissed Ronchi for 42.

Ahmad ended with figures of three for 15.