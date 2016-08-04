BOSL
Ferry service linking St. Lucia, Barbados and SVG could commence year-end

By Barbados Nation News
August 4, 2016
The Dream Jet Express is set to operate from Barbados by year-end. (Picture by Lennox Devonish).

The long-awaited passenger ferry service linking some of the islands in the Caribbean could become a reality by year-end.

Caribbean Ferry Service, a three-year-old company registered in Barbados, is in the process of finalising paperwork to operate two vessels, The Dream Jet Express and The Opal Jet Express, for travel and cargo through the region, the Barbados Nation News has reported.

The service will be initially accessible to travellers in Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Lucia. Eventually, other islands would be added to the itinerary.

Barbados Nation said Chief executive officer Randy Connor, who disclosed the plans Wednesday, said the vessels will have two homeports: St Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados, which is also the company’s headquarters.

12 comments

  1. Anonymous
    February 20, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    hello is this service up and running yet ????? We would really like to know

  2. Jay
    February 16, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    Is this service up and running or has it been squashed already?
    Looking to book and can't find any info.

  3. Caribeye
    August 4, 2016 at 9:45 PM

    This is great news , but why not go to Martinique & Guadeloupe , the french Caribbean islands , where people are very much big travellers , think about it , however it is a great idea , it is a bout time ,Congratulations and all the best ,

  4. La Clery
    August 4, 2016 at 5:36 PM

    Hope it gets off the water pun intended there have been a zillion false starts to an eastern Caribbean ferry service none have got off the ground err water. LIAT needs competition but the islands that don't put money into LIAT should be dropped from its routes.

  5. Patriotic
    August 4, 2016 at 12:55 PM

    An alternative to LIAT I guess.

  6. Lucianman101
    August 4, 2016 at 12:46 PM

    Great news! plane tickets price to barbados are ridicilious!

  7. Anonymous
    August 4, 2016 at 11:43 AM

    Please hurry!

  8. DEE
    August 4, 2016 at 10:09 AM

    About damn time!

  9. maureen aldonza
    August 4, 2016 at 9:56 AM

    That's great news I would be extremely happy to travel on board to visit my love ones.

  10. Anonymous
    August 4, 2016 at 9:36 AM

    Why is it registered here, the report says and the homeport is somewhere else? Is it the economics of the configuration or is it something else? What are the responsibilities of Saint Lucian governments with vessels flying out national flag?
    A ferry service is viable with at least two vessels. It may require persons to overnight in some places to avail themselves of an expected cheaper cost of travel.

    • Michael
      August 4, 2016 at 11:27 AM

      The article was written in a Barbados News paper thats why it reads (the company was registered here) so its not registered her in st lucia but in barbados.

      • Anonymous
        August 4, 2016 at 1:04 PM

        See? That makes a lot of sense sense. The government represents ships registered and flying its flag. Any thinking person would ask why the registration and homeport are not the same.

