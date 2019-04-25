Don't Miss
Female prison officer shot in Vieux Fort

By SNO Staff
April 25, 2019

(SNO) — Police are investigating the shooting of a young female correctional officer in Vieux Fort Thursday morning, according to reliable sources.

The officer was reportedly on her way to work when she was shot in the leg, sources said.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near the Vieux Fort Square.

Details are sketchy at this point, however reports are that the woman was walking when a lone gunman opened fire at her direction, before escaping in a vehicle.

The officer was transported to hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

No one has been formally arrested.

