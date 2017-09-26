UPDATE: Police officer injured in hit-and-run

A female police officer was struck down by a motor vehicle in Bexon this evening, Sept. 26.

The officer has been identified as Sterla Edward, a resident of Bexon, who is in her late 20s.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Reports are that Edward, who was not in uniform, was walking on the side of the road when she was hit by a vehicle, which did not stop.

She reportedly complained of neck and back pains.

The officer was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is reported to be stable.