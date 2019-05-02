Don't Miss
Fellowship Chorale to host ‘With One Voice’ on May 10

By Fellowship Chorale
May 1, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — After multiple postponements and several months of preparation, the Fellowship Chorale is making final preparations for its 16th ‘With One Voice’ event.

Usually staged in December, the free praise and worship event was delayed to be part of the year-long Independence 40 celebrations.

The Fellowship Chorale brings together musicians and singers from a variety of Christian denominations for an evening of music and song unto God in gratitude and his goodness to the nation.

This year’s event themed, ‘Celebrating Victory’, will focus on the ability that God gives through Jesus Christ to overcome all of life’s obstacles.

‘With One Voice,’ ‘Celebrating Victory will take place on Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the National Cultural Center and is free of charge.

All are invited.

