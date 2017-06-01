Fellow artists “just don’t care” – St. Clair in response to Walcott House closure

Describing it as a “precarious situation”, writer, playwright and cultural activist Gandolph St. Clair has spoken against what he believes is a lack of unity among Saint Lucia’s artistic community.
St. Clair spoke to media on Wednesday, lamenting the closure of the Walcott House – which took effect on May 31, 2017, as announced by the Saint Lucia National Trust.
In a press release, the Trust said that it had no choice but to shut down the Walcott House as it was no longer able to fund its operations due to subvention cuts.
St. Clair noted that the closure, and silence of fellow artists on the matter, is an indication that they “just don’t care” about the island’s heritage “in any angle or perspective”.
St. Clair praised the work of the late artistic icon Sir Derek Walcott, partly in honour of whom the Walcott House was instituted. He credited much of the country’s present tourism success and benefits to Sir Walcott’s work “in life and in death”.
“We are no longer there together. Everybody takes what they get, crumbs… on all levels of the performing arts and the culture of St. Lucia the artists are divided,” St Clair said as he noted that a greater level of activism existed among artists in the past.
“We understand that the cultural centre is going and you haven’t heard one word. When it was rumoured before, about 15 years ago, when John Compton wanted to do it… Jakes Compton was able to rally some support with the local community and we were able to stop that type of thing [from] happening,” he said.
He believes that a more united artistic population would have brought about some level of resistance toward the closure.
The Walcott House is located at 17 Chaussée Road. It was instituted as a memorial space in honour of the late Derek and Roderick Walcott, and family.
It is the reconstructed childhood home of Sir Derek and Roderick Walcott, done through grant funds from the Republic of China on Taiwan and other sponsors.
That project was planned to have two other phases; phase two was due to have commenced before the end of 2016. This would have seen the construction of an adjoining 3-level structure and phase three would have involved the creation of an EC$16 million arts centre, according to the National Trust’s press release.
now that they will not be having any security there no money to pay, the ghetto will claim back its property. let the looting begin quickly and let's do it bigly, before someone else makes the score. just take the jombies outta their forma home for nothing. karma's bringing it back. party at the house, all our rats and roaches are invited, let's bring back the garbage, to give it the ghetto feel again. thanx for the upgrade of the block, nuff bom ah go make in deh when the doors will no longer be lockable and anyone from the hood can enter. the boss go be in charge a dat building just now...thanks derek u never did anything for us being from the ghetto, but thanks for this gift.
Jokers.
Activism in its true sense was never alive in St. Lucia and what we have is a slavery mentality towards the preservation of the interests of the white man. Subconsciously we will continue to take whatever injustices which are dished out our way and give a heartfelt thanks in return for not being scolded. We have never been a society of revolt. I hope that we have a viable country in the next 5 years so that we can rebuild and reverse damages done (if any). I am quite positive that God will dispose of any and all hindrances to our best interests as a nation. Peace and Love.
I could be wrong, but wouldn't the subvention come into effect for the next budget cycle?
It's all about prioritization. It's not that the memory of Dereck Walcott is not important - however, hard decisions has to be made in the tough economic times that we are in. Should we be acting on emotion or on sound economic reasoning.
GS
THIS GOVERNMENT HAS ITS BRAIN BURIED DEEP INSIDE ITS RECTUM.
Yet another short-sighted, happy-go-lucky, and blissfully unaware baby babbler. Next they will call the place holy. It has magical powers.
Didn't the SLNT say they had monies to sustain the SLNT now they saying somthing else,so if you'll have assets why not put these assets to wok for youll.The SLNT think their sh... can make patti.The SLNT need to be abolish they are a bunch of losers.Damn idiots.
Your comment makes no sense; total crap .....
The work of the SLNT is not for themselves, it is FOR US, ALL ST LUCIANS.
They are doing a damn great job with their limited resources and amidst the filth that comes from mouths like yours
This is exactly the point that many people miss. In the final analysis, the Trust works for all of Saint Lucia and is not geared towards making profit for private citizens. Oh, and by the way, the Government has cancelled the subventions for the Trust, but has INCREASED its subventions for Carnival....... So more wining, more drinking, more street parties, etc. And we say that we now have a Ministry expressly devoted to the promotion of Equity. Over to you Mr. Spider Montoute.
THIS GOVERNMENT HAS ITS BRAIN BURIED DEEP INSIDE ITS --.
Nonsense! It is cutting more & more cars, even cultural ones, which may be attached to The Gravy Train.
The gravy train belongs to us ---- all of us! So why reduce the length of the train so that less people can benefit? It is our gravy train!
this is a shame. and also a waste of the money which was used to start this project off. its as if as the man die yall jus eh giv a damn again.
sad