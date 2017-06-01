Fellow artists “just don’t care” – St. Clair in response to Walcott House closure

Describing it as a “precarious situation”, writer, playwright and cultural activist Gandolph St. Clair has spoken against what he believes is a lack of unity among Saint Lucia’s artistic community.

St. Clair spoke to media on Wednesday, lamenting the closure of the Walcott House – which took effect on May 31, 2017, as announced by the Saint Lucia National Trust.

In a press release, the Trust said that it had no choice but to shut down the Walcott House as it was no longer able to fund its operations due to subvention cuts.

St. Clair noted that the closure, and silence of fellow artists on the matter, is an indication that they “just don’t care” about the island’s heritage “in any angle or perspective”.

St. Clair praised the work of the late artistic icon Sir Derek Walcott, partly in honour of whom the Walcott House was instituted. He credited much of the country’s present tourism success and benefits to Sir Walcott’s work “in life and in death”.

“We are no longer there together. Everybody takes what they get, crumbs… on all levels of the performing arts and the culture of St. Lucia the artists are divided,” St Clair said as he noted that a greater level of activism existed among artists in the past.

“We understand that the cultural centre is going and you haven’t heard one word. When it was rumoured before, about 15 years ago, when John Compton wanted to do it… Jakes Compton was able to rally some support with the local community and we were able to stop that type of thing [from] happening,” he said.

He believes that a more united artistic population would have brought about some level of resistance toward the closure.

The Walcott House is located at 17 Chaussée Road. It was instituted as a memorial space in honour of the late Derek and Roderick Walcott, and family.

It is the reconstructed childhood home of Sir Derek and Roderick Walcott, done through grant funds from the Republic of China on Taiwan and other sponsors.

That project was planned to have two other phases; phase two was due to have commenced before the end of 2016. This would have seen the construction of an adjoining 3-level structure and phase three would have involved the creation of an EC$16 million arts centre, according to the National Trust’s press release.