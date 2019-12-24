Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Feds find guns and drugs on Lil Wayne’s private plane in Miami

By Page Six
December 24, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share18
18 Shares

(PAGE SIX) – Federal agents found guns and drugs when they executed a search warrant on rapper Lil Wayne’s private jet at a Miami airport on Monday evening, a report said.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives boarded the plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after obtaining a federal search warrant, the Miami Herald reported.

Officers from the Miami-Dade County department got a tip that marijuana and firearms may have been transported on the plane and alerted federal authorities so they could get the warrant, according to the Herald.

When they searched the plane, agents found cocaine, opioids and guns, the Herald reported, citing law enforcement sources.

It’s not clear if Wayne or any member of his entourage were arrested after the search.

The “Lollipop” rapper, real name Dwayne M. Carter Jr., flew into Miami from California aboard the G-V jet that holds 14 people.

Wayne has had a number of run-ins with the law during his rap career, which has spanned more than a decade.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in Manhattan and served a year in jail for the crime.

His guilty plea came after cops found a .40-caliber pistol on his tour bus in 2007.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share18
18 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.