(PRESS RELEASE) — Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries, Honourable Dominic Fedee, convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, July 12 with tourism officials and management of all approved COVID-19-certified accommodations open for business during phase one, to better streamline Saint Lucia’s tourism relaunch.

Management of the various hotels have reaffirmed their strong willingness to work with the relevant public sector agencies to reinforce the protocol of guests remaining on property unless travelling on approved water-based coastline tours booked through the hotels.

Visitors to the island will be guided by all travel requirements outlined in Statutory Instrument No. 114 of 2020. This includes the wearing of masks during on-island transportation and when in public places.

Visitors are advised to also check with accommodation properties regarding COVID-19 protocols, individual hotel safety and wellness policies. Failure to comply will result in the intervention of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

“The government’s number one priority is the health and safety of citizens, hotel employees and visitors. We will spare no effort to ensure that we do not undermine national safety. I want to also encourage Saint Lucians to bring it to the attention of the authorities if anyone violates the enforced protocols,” Fedee said.

Commissioner of Police, Milton Desir, who participated in Sunday’s meeting, has committed the support of the police in enforcing protocols. In keeping Saint Lucia safe, the government will continue to adjust protocols as the need arises to strengthen any gaps detected to avoid compromising the health and safety of our people.

As we make strides towards overcoming the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we seek the cooperation and vigilance of the public in enforcing the protocols outlined and reporting any infractions to local health authorities at (758) 468-5300.

For more information about Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response, all protocols and details of requirements prior to entry, please visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19. — SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

