Fedee announces hospitality training opportunity for Anse La Raye/Canaries youths

Over 50 young persons from the Anse la Raye/Canaries constituency will be receiving hospitality training over the next 14 weeks.

Parliamentary Representative for the constituency, Dominic Fedee, made the announcement on his official Facebook page on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 15.



Fedee said the initiative is a collaboration between the Monroe College and the Apprenticeship Program.

“We are continuing to bring opportunities to the constituents of Anse la Raye/Canaries,” said Fedeee, who is also minister for tourism, information and broadcasting, culture and creative industries.

He said the trainees will get monthly stipends to assist with transportation and “as Parliamentary Representative” he has committed to awarding the top five performers with $1,000 each “as an added incentive”.

The minister wished the trainees “the best of luck on this new journey”.



His post received positive feedback from members of the public — among them Prime Minister Allen Chastanet who wrote: “Great job Minister”.

Others praised the minister, calling the training program a “great” initiative and opportunity for the young people in the constituency. They urged him to keep up the “great work”.





“Excellent training opportunity, for especially the youth in ALR. This is the first ever training of its kind for the community, as far as I’m aware!” wrote Gabriel Gabe Mercier.

Jean Joseph said: “Awesome! Great opportunity for these young people. Keep up the good work Mr. Minister.”

Inga Jn Pierre also said: Awesome stuff. Empowering young ppl is the way to go!!”

