FDA raises federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21

Share This On:

Pin 7 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – The US Food and Drug Administration has officially raised the federal minimum age to purchase all tobacco products – including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges — from 18 to 21.

The provision was part of a $1.4 trillion spending package signed by President Trump on Dec. 20 that amended the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

The smoking age hike had bipartisan support in the Senate after being introduced in May by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., according to USA Today.

From the date the president signed the legislation, the FDA had six months to amend its policies. After that, the minimum age change would take place within 90 days.

But the FDA website now reads: “It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21.”

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have already raised the minimum age on tobacco purchses to 21, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

( 0 ) ( 0 )