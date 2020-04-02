Don't Miss

FDA approves first serology test for coronavirus

By New York Post
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – The FDA has approved a blood test that will determine whether a person has been infected by COVID-19, the agency said Thursday morning.

“We’re going to announce today, our first approval of a serology test that will, in laboratories, allow the labs to determine exposure in the antibodies,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said on CBS News Radio.

These serology tests can effectively identify past coronavirus infections, but are less successful at identifying recent ones, CNN reported.

The authorized test, from manufacturer Cellex Inc., requires blood to be collected through a vein and can only be performed in a certified lab, according to the report.

Because antibodies can take a while to develop, the FDA has previously warned against using such tests to definitely diagnose COVID-19, according to the report.

But it has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for this test, indicating that the benefits outweigh the risks.

“Based on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that your product may be effective in diagnosing COVID-19,” FDA Chief Scientist Denise M. Hinton said in a Wednesday letter to James X. Li, the CEO of Cellex.

“The known and potential benefits of your product when used for diagnosing COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of your product.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.