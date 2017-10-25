Father kills himself on Facebook Live over daughter’s engagement

(NEW YORK POST) – A distraught father in Turkey, upset that his daughter got engaged without his permission, committed suicide on Facebook Live — as shocked viewers posted reaction emojis and pleaded for him to stop.
The violent scene unfolded as Ayhan Uzun, 54, of Kayseri in central Turkey, was speaking directly into the camera before he suddenly pulled a handgun with his left hand and fired a single shot into his temple. Immediately after the gun goes off, Uzun falls out of the frame and collapses to the floor.
“Goodbye, I am leaving, take good care of yourselves,” Uzun said just before killing himself, according to a translation of the gruesome clip provided by Mirror Online.
Earlier in the video, Uzun, who was home alone at the time, said he was choosing to end his life because his daughter didn’t seek his permission prior to getting engaged.
“I am livestreaming tonight, and it is my will, I do not want the ones who put me in this position to attend my funeral,” Uzun said.
Uzun said he learned about his daughter’s engagement — her “happiest day” — in a telephone call from his wife.
“Nobody asked me,” Uzun said. “Nobody treated me like a man. My father-in-law took my place and without having a right, he approved my daughter’s wedding … Nobody said this girl’s father is alive. Though I would have waited for my daughter and family to say to me: ‘Come, Father, be with us.’”
Uzun said some of the people who viewed his final moments “will call this a show,” but he insisted he didn’t want anyone else to experience the pain he was enduring at the time.
“A little later I will put an end to my life with the gun I am holding in my hands,” he said before ignoring pleas from friends and relatives to not end his life.
Uzun’s family later found his body, which was taken to a morgue for an autopsy, Mirror Online reported.
A spokesperson at Facebook, in a statement to The Post, said the company was “deeply saddened” by the video, which has since been removed from the site.
“We are deeply saddened by the this tragedy,” according to the statement. “We don’t allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide on Facebook. We want people to have a safe experience on Facebook and we work with organizations around the world to provide assistance for people in distress.”
