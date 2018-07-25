Don't Miss
Fatal accident in Monier

By SNO Staff
July 25, 2018
(SNO) – A woman succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Monier, Gros Islet on Wednesday, July 25, according to officials.

The deceased has been identified as Sandra Sidonie, 65, of Monier, Gros Islet.

Reports are that shortly before 11 a.m. a motor vehicle ran off the road and entered the woman’s yard, hitting her.

She was transported to Victoria Hospital by Gros Islet ambulance, but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Our newsroom was told that the driver lost control of the vehicle because of a “burst tire”.

More details later

