Fatal accident along Promenade in Vieux Fort (police report)

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Emeron Jn Marie, consequent to a vehicular accident which occurred on Monday, October 23, 2017, about 5:30 p.m. along the promenade, adjacent to the Phillip Marcellin Grounds, in Vieux Fort.
Emeron Jn Marie alias “Shem”, a twenty five (25) year old resident of Beanfield, Vieux Fort, was the rider of motorcycle registration number PC 388, one of the two vehicles involved in the collision. He sustained serious injuries during the incident and was conveyed to the St. Jude Hospital via ambulance. He later succumbed to his injuries.
A post mortem examination is to be scheduled subsequently.
This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to fourteen (14).
Rip cause from your cousin forbes
mate always forming the ass on the highway, and there r some others doing the same shate on our roads.
