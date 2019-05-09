Fashion Pop-Up at Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton for Jazz & Arts Festival

(PRESS RELEASE) — For a limited time only, fashion house The Cloth, from Trinidad & Tobago, will present a Fashion PopUp Shop at Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton, St Lucia.

A variety of fashion pieces from their latest collections will be made available on Market Street at this two-day event beginning Thursday, May 9th. This will be the Harbor Club’s first ever Fashion Pop-up.

Head designer Robert Young will be present to meet, greet & style visitors in looks from his latest collection. The Cloth’s Clean Slate offers the unexpected in a pared-down palette of quality linens crafted into syncretic silhouettes and signature appliqués. Classic pieces by Meiling, featuring her less-is-more aesthetic, will also feature at the event.

Dresses, blouses, men’s shirts, trousers, skirts, rompers, jumpers, tote bags and belts will be available ready-to-wear and custom, made-to-measure orders.

Held during the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, the pop-up coincides with Etienne Charles’s performance at the Jazz Festival. The Trinidadian trumpeter is on tour for his new jazz album “Carnival, The Sound of a People”, featured by the New York Times in March. The Cloth is debuting a selection of limited-edition men’s shirts designed for Etienne Charles “Carnival” album, available exclusively at The Harbor Club Hotel Fashion Pop-up.

Fashion icon Shala Monroque is endorsing the fashion house for their visit to St. Lucia and will be making her appearance at the event. The Cloth and Meiling are fashion brands that have pioneered the Caribbean aesthetic for over thirty years.

Meiling recently was invited to represent T&T at the first Commonwealth Fashion Exchange initiative in February 2018. The Cloth and their new Clean Slate collection is presently featured in Caribbean Beat Magazine and are the featured designer for LEVE 2019.

Admission to this event is free.

