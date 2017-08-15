Family where mum is daddy and dad is mummy and son is being raised as gender neutral

(MIRROR-UK) – Parents Louise and Nikki Draven are raising Britain’s first gender-fluid family, bringing up their four-year-old son Star Cloud to “not get hung up” on being a boy.

Star’s mum is Louise, who was born a man but having hormone treatment ready to fully transition to a woman.

Dad is pansexual Nikki, born a woman but who dresses some days as male and some as female.

Nikki, 30, says: “Neither of us gets hung up on the gender we were born as.

“We don’t want our child constrained by that either. We’re just an ordinary family being who we want to be.”

Star is being brought up as gender neutral – told by his parents he is “a person” rather than “a boy”. He is free to wear make-up, paint his nails, pick out boys’ or girls’ clothes and play with dolls.

He will go to school for the first time in September wearing a boy’s uniform – but with pink vest and socks that he has chosen for the occasion.

And the youngster himself says he might grow up to be a man or a woman.

But Nikki and Louise’s approach is likely to spark a national debate – on whether the urge not to force his birth gender on Star is projecting their own issues, denying him his true identity.

Former pub bouncer Nikki says: “We want to give him the confidence to be who he wants – growing up, we didn’t have that.

“We never tell Star he’s a boy, we tell him he can be whatever he wants. We don’t buy gender specific toys or clothes and we let him choose what he wears. Pink is one of his favourite colours.

“He loves wearing leggings and, because of his name, he loves clothes with star patterns on.

“He loves Barbie dolls, dressing up and fairies – but he also likes toys considered as boys’, such as cars.

“We use the words ‘he’ and ‘him’ but don’t make any kind of big deal out of him being one sex or the other.”