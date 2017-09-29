Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Family to donate body of world’s oldest woman To UWI

By Jamaica Gleaner
September 29, 2017
Share51
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 51

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The body of the world’s oldest woman, 117-year-old Violet Moss Brown, is to be donated to the University of the West Indies (UWI).

This was revealed by the family of the late super centenarian yesterday at a press conference.

The mother of six died on September 15 after it was revealed that her family was involved in a tug-of-war over who should care for her and where she should stay.

She died at the Fairview Medical Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

This is six days after she was reportedly snatched from her Duanvale, Trelawny home by family members.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the Prittonville Baptist Church after which her body will be turned over to the UWI.

(0)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 29, 2017 at 9:35 PM

    Sad

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Amazed
    September 29, 2017 at 8:40 PM

    SMH..

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.