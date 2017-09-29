Family to donate body of world’s oldest woman To UWI

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The body of the world’s oldest woman, 117-year-old Violet Moss Brown, is to be donated to the University of the West Indies (UWI).

This was revealed by the family of the late super centenarian yesterday at a press conference.

The mother of six died on September 15 after it was revealed that her family was involved in a tug-of-war over who should care for her and where she should stay.

She died at the Fairview Medical Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

This is six days after she was reportedly snatched from her Duanvale, Trelawny home by family members.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the Prittonville Baptist Church after which her body will be turned over to the UWI.