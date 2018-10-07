Don't Miss
Family of T&T teen who tried to steal plane thanks gov’t for support

By T&T Guardian
October 7, 2018
Nishal Sankat with his parents (file photo)

(T&T GUARDIAN) — The Sankat fam­i­ly has thanked the Gov­ern­ment for their sup­port fol­low­ing Nishal Sankat’s ar­rest and even­tu­al de­por­ta­tion from Flori­da.

Sankat, 22, re­turned to Trinidad and To­ba­go on Wednes­day evening af­ter ac­cept­ing a plea deal with the US au­thor­i­ties on Mon­day, af­ter be­ing charged with steal­ing an air­plane at the Mel­bourne Air­port in Flori­da on Sep­tem­ber 20.

Sankat’s lawyer Greg Eisen­menger worked out a deal with the FBI in which Sankat was al­lowed to plead guilty to bur­glary, was re­leased from jail and re­turned home. How­ev­er, his visa was re­voked, he lost his pi­lot’s li­cense and he was put on the US No-Fly list. This af­ter the FBI and po­lice de­ter­mined Sankat act­ed alone and suf¬from de­pres­sion and men­tal health is­sues.

The fam­i­ly is­sued a state­ment ear­li­er to­day, in which they thanked the Gov­ern­ment as well as the gov­ern­ment of Cana­da for their in­ter­est in Nishal’s wel­fare.

In the state­ment, the Sankat fam­i­ly said al­so ex­pressed grat­i­tude to Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion An­tho­ny Gar­cia and Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Stu­art Young for their words dur­ing the or­deal.

“A spe­cial thanks is ex­tend­ed to the Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go, in par­tic­u­lar, to the Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion and the Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and to col­leagues across the pri­vate and pub­lic sec­tors, fam­i­ly mem­bers and friends”

Gar­cia is­sued a re­lease days af­ter Sankat’s ar­rest, high­light­ing the pres­sures stu­dents study­ing abroad face.

The Sankat fam­i­ly said they will fo­cus on their son’s wel­fare fol­low­ing his re­turn home.

Full state­ment:

Pro­fes­sor Clement Sankat and his fam­i­ly have been re­unit­ed with their son Nishal and would like to thank the Almighty for his gra­cious in­ter­ven­tion. The fam­i­ly is re­mind­ed of Psalm 9:1, “I will give thanks to you Lord with all my heart, I will tell of your won­der­ful deeds”. The fam­i­ly thanks the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go, of Be­lize and West In­di­ans across the di­as­po­ra for their tremen­dous mes­sages of sup­port and prayers of­fered through­out this try­ing time. The con­cern shown for their son, Nishal, and the sup­port­ive con­ver­sa­tions in the wider com­mu­ni­ty on the health and oth­er chal­lenges young stu­dents face es­pe­cial­ly when away from home, were in­deed thought­ful, com­fort­ing and ap­pre­ci­at­ed.

A spe­cial thanks is ex­tend­ed to the Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go, in par­tic­u­lar, to the Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion and the Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and to col­leagues across the pri­vate and pub­lic sec­tors, fam­i­ly mem­bers and friends. Sin­cere grat­i­tude is al­so ex­tend­ed to Pro­fes­sor Sankat’s col­leagues at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Be­lize and es­pe­cial­ly to the Chair­man and mem­bers of the Board of Trustees. Our heart­felt thanks to col­leagues at The UWI, in­clud­ing the Vice-Chan­cel­lor, the Uni­ver­si­ty Reg­is­trar and the Cam­pus Prin­ci­pal at The UWI St. Au­gus­tine; oth­er Fac­ul­ty and Staff of both UWI and UTT for their prayers and good wish­es. Thanks to the Hillview Col­lege and the Flori­da In­sti­tute of Tech­nol­o­gy (FIT) fam­i­ly, in­clud­ing its Pres­i­dent, their staff and Nishal’s friends at both in­sti­tu­tions. To these, the fam­i­ly ex­tends sin­cere grat­i­tude for the sup­port re­ceived.

For their pro­fes­sion­al­ism in this mat­ter, the fam­i­ly is thank­ful to the State and Fed­er­al au­thor­i­ties in Mel­bourne, Bre­vard Coun­ty, Flori­da and al­so to the rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the Gov­ern­ment of Cana­da who took a keen in­ter­est in our son’s wel­fare. The fam­i­ly is es­pe­cial­ly grate­ful to his Dis­tin­guished At­tor­ney in Mel­bourne, Mr Greg Eisen­menger for his out­stand­ing ef­forts. A spe­cial thanks to Rev. Brown and their fam­i­ly of Mel­bourne for their spir­i­tu­al com­fort and sup­port. It would be re­miss of us not to men­tion our na­tion­al air­line, Caribbean Air­lines for their sup­port­ive ad­min­is­tra­tion and flight crew.

Mov­ing ahead, the fam­i­ly’s fo­cus con­tin­ues to be on their son’s wel­fare and they look for­ward to the con­tin­ued sup­port of friends, fam­i­ly, the ed­u­ca­tion­al in­sti­tu­tions and the wider com­mu­ni­ty.

Thanks to all of You.

