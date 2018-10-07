Family of T&T teen who tried to steal plane thanks gov’t for support

(T&T GUARDIAN) — The Sankat family has thanked the Government for their support following Nishal Sankat’s arrest and eventual deportation from Florida.
Sankat, 22, returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday evening after accepting a plea deal with the US authorities on Monday, after being charged with stealing an airplane at the Melbourne Airport in Florida on September 20.
Sankat’s lawyer Greg Eisenmenger worked out a deal with the FBI in which Sankat was allowed to plead guilty to burglary, was released from jail and returned home. However, his visa was revoked, he lost his pilot’s license and he was put on the US No-Fly list. This after the FBI and police determined Sankat acted alone and suf¬from depression and mental health issues.
The family issued a statement earlier today, in which they thanked the Government as well as the government of Canada for their interest in Nishal’s welfare.
In the statement, the Sankat family said also expressed gratitude to Minister of Education Anthony Garcia and Minister of National Security Stuart Young for their words during the ordeal.
Garcia issued a release days after Sankat’s arrest, highlighting the pressures students studying abroad face.
The Sankat family said they will focus on their son’s welfare following his return home.
Full statement:
Professor Clement Sankat and his family have been reunited with their son Nishal and would like to thank the Almighty for his gracious intervention. The family is reminded of Psalm 9:1, “I will give thanks to you Lord with all my heart, I will tell of your wonderful deeds”. The family thanks the people of Trinidad and Tobago, of Belize and West Indians across the diaspora for their tremendous messages of support and prayers offered throughout this trying time. The concern shown for their son, Nishal, and the supportive conversations in the wider community on the health and other challenges young students face especially when away from home, were indeed thoughtful, comforting and appreciated.
A special thanks is extended to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in particular, to the Minister of Education and the Minister of National Security and to colleagues across the private and public sectors, family members and friends. Sincere gratitude is also extended to Professor Sankat’s colleagues at the University of Belize and especially to the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees. Our heartfelt thanks to colleagues at The UWI, including the Vice-Chancellor, the University Registrar and the Campus Principal at The UWI St. Augustine; other Faculty and Staff of both UWI and UTT for their prayers and good wishes. Thanks to the Hillview College and the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) family, including its President, their staff and Nishal’s friends at both institutions. To these, the family extends sincere gratitude for the support received.
For their professionalism in this matter, the family is thankful to the State and Federal authorities in Melbourne, Brevard County, Florida and also to the representatives of the Government of Canada who took a keen interest in our son’s welfare. The family is especially grateful to his Distinguished Attorney in Melbourne, Mr Greg Eisenmenger for his outstanding efforts. A special thanks to Rev. Brown and their family of Melbourne for their spiritual comfort and support. It would be remiss of us not to mention our national airline, Caribbean Airlines for their supportive administration and flight crew.
Moving ahead, the family’s focus continues to be on their son’s welfare and they look forward to the continued support of friends, family, the educational institutions and the wider community.
Thanks to all of You.