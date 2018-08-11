Family of Seattle plane suspect ‘in complete shock’

(SKY NEWS) – The family of the airport worker suspected of stealing a plane from Seattle’s main airport before crashing into an island have said they are “devastated”.

The family of 29-year-old Richard Russell, who was nicknamed Beebo, delivered a statement to the media.

Read out by family friend Mike Mathews, they said: “He was a faithful husband, loving son and a good friend.

“A childhood friend remarked that Beebo was loved by everyone because he was kind and gentle to each person he met.

“This is a complete shock to us. We are devastated by these events and Jesus is truly the only one holding this family together, without him we would be hopeless.”

They also thanked the authorities in Seattle for being “helpful” and “respectful”.

More to follow…