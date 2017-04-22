Family of four homeless after Castries fire

The authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a dwelling house in Capital Hill, Castries this morning (Saturday, April 22), officials said.

A family of four – two adults and two children – were not at home when the fire occurred around 9 a.m., officials said.

Despite valiant efforts by neighbours to put out the blaze, the 16×20 wooden structure and its contents was completely destroyed.

The neighbours however prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses by wetting bamboo trees close to the burning house.

Two fire engines and an ambulance responded to the fire.

Residents claimed that the firemen had some difficulty getting to the location in the Morne Fortune area.