Family of four homeless after Castries fire

The authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a dwelling house in Capital Hill, Castries this morning (Saturday, April 22), officials said.
A family of four – two adults and two children – were not at home when the fire occurred around 9 a.m., officials said.
Despite valiant efforts by neighbours to put out the blaze, the 16×20 wooden structure and its contents was completely destroyed.
The neighbours however prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses by wetting bamboo trees close to the burning house.
Two fire engines and an ambulance responded to the fire.
Residents claimed that the firemen had some difficulty getting to the location in the Morne Fortune area.
We are happy to say that the Junior Adventurers Kids Club of New Village Castries heard the cries of this family and has embarked on a philanthropic endeavor to raise funds for the family.
We will be raffling a spa treatment compliments the Royal Spa at The Royal St Lucian Hotel as well as hand over a cheque from the proceeds to the Family on Friday 19th May, 2017 for 7pm. This presentation will take place on the Court in New Village Castries. This Friday is aslo significant to the family because it is the mothers birthday so we will be bringing her some comfort during that trying time
We encourage anyone who wishes to make a donation to inbox us on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/junior.a.club?hc_ref=SEARCH
So sad but it makes me m thay people have no heart no remorse no passial for people abd these are the same people you pass on the road everyday fightup and badmind god is good and will see us through
REAL SAD FR GOD PLEASE SEND ASSISTANCE TO DEM
where is capital hill?
On the Morne