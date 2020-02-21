Don't Miss
Family of Benignus Henry issue a plea for support

Press Release
February 21, 2020

Mr Henry

(PRESS RELEASE) – Benignus Henry received debilitating “blow on the head” that has left him physically disabled and completely incapacitated.

The retired Postmaster General and Manager of Catholic Charities Warehouse and current Justice of the Peace in Castries was on February 5th violently struck in the back of his head and knocked to the ground. The assault left him unable to use his hands, or walk, stand or move on his own.

Hopeful but helpless, Mr. Henry, a devoted Catholic and well-loved member of the Castries Community, is in serious need of support. According to Mr. Henry, at this delicate senior stage of his life “after decades of dedicated public service and a life of devoted prayer, I never expected to walk out of the Church sanctuary to be struck down and left so helpless”.

Mr. Henry’s injuries have left him unable to feed himself, stand or sit, walk. The family has issued a call for donations in any amount towards the purchase of a special bed, a shower chair and special toilet chair. At the time of his attack, the 77year-old retiree relied on his income from his duties as a Justice of the Peace. Given the damage to his spine, his prognosis in terms of the restoration of his mobility remains uncertain.

Mr. Henry and his family have expressed gratitude for the deluge of love, encouragement and prayers received to date.

Persons wishing to contribute cash towards the purchase of the needed medical equipment or which to donate in-kind, are asked to contact his children, Mr. Gasper Henry at 1 (758) 519 8528 or Ms. Pearl Shondelle Henry at 1 (758) 719 0024.

Headline News

