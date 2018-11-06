Family member reflects on life of Bagatelle homicide victim

(SNO) — A family member of one of St. Lucia’s latest homicide victims is reflecting on his life, saying that his killing is a huge blow to his family.

Owen Francois, 28, of Bagatelle, Castries, and another man were shot by unknown assailants whilst occupying a stationary motor vehicle on Monday, October 29, 2018, in the community.

Francois was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor. The deceased was reportedly an employee of Sandals Resorts.

His cousin, Joel Barthelmy, said it was sad to receive the news of his slaying.

“The whole family shock, everybody shock,” he said. “We are still trying to process in a manner that we get some justice or something for it.”

Barthelmy said his cousin did not live a life that would warrant such a tragic passing, describing him as an “irie fella” who laughed a lot and hung out with his friends on the block.

“I cannot say for now, I don’t know, I cannot say but to me, he was a good fella,” he said.

Barthelmy’s family is no stranger to such tragedies.

His cousin Glendon Barthelmy was stabbed to death on August 28.