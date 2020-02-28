Family loses everything in Sarrot fire

Share This On:
(SNO) – A family of four has lost everything when their house was destroyed by fire in Sarrot.
It has been reported that the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.
The blaze took place early Thursday afternoon.
The wooden structure was occupied by a couple and their two children.
The are no official statement from the authorities on the fire.
(0)(0)
Headline News
- Three suspected cases of coronavirus in Guadeloupe; tests in progress February 28, 2020 2:52 PM
- Caricom holds emergency meeting February 28, 2020 2:22 PM
- Iconic Kassav singer hospitalized in Martinique February 28, 2020 12:00 PM
- SLBS warns of illegal cigarettes on market February 28, 2020 11:03 AM
- Regional travel taxes comparatively low – Fedee February 28, 2020 10:33 AM
- Caribbean on high alert for deadly Covid-19 February 28, 2020 10:18 AM
- Labour Department investigating Hylyne Poultry complaints February 28, 2020 9:08 AM
- Suspected case of coronavirus in BVI – Local health officials thrust into ’emergency meeting’ February 27, 2020 3:43 PM
- PAHO calls for stepped up preparedness for Coronavirus February 27, 2020 3:03 PM