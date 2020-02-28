Don't Miss
Family loses everything in Sarrot fire

By SNO Staff
February 28, 2020

(SNO) – A family of four has lost everything when their house was destroyed by fire in Sarrot.

It has been reported that the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

The blaze took place early Thursday afternoon.

The wooden structure was occupied by a couple and their two children.

The are no official statement from the authorities on the fire.

