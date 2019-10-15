“False impression” Invest Saint Lucia solely facilitates foreign investors: Chastanet

Share This On:

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said he is pleased that Invest Saint Lucia’s recent rebranding focuses on promoting and harnessing more local investment.

Chastanet said investment — whether it is from foreigners or locals — is an important contributor towards the development of any country.

“For many years, Saint Lucians have been under the false impression that Invest Saint Lucia solely operates to facilitate Foreign Direct Investment,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page on Monday.

“I am extremely happy to know that under their recent rebranding, greater efforts will be expended on facilitating Saint Lucians who are desirous of investing and doing business in Saint Lucia,” he added.

He said a major example of this effort to promote local investment is the ongoing redevelopment of Anse de Sables in Vieux Fort “where Saint Lucians will be given the relevant support and incentives to start their own restaurants, bars, shops, guest houses/hotels and other suitable business ventures”.

Chastanet said “another exciting initiative” is the Saint Lucia Business Incubator & Accelerator Program which is being established by Invest Saint Lucia to give much-needed support to assist entrepreneurs and start-up businesses.

