Facial plastic surgery consultations

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness wishes to inform the public that a team of facial plastic surgeons from Canada will visit the Victoria Hospital from Monday, March 9 to Thursday, March 12, 2020. The team will be providing the services of facial plastic surgery and also ear, nose and throat clinical reviews.

Persons who are in need of those services are asked to contact the Victoria Hospital Medical Director’s Secretary, Marva Joseph before Friday, March 6, 2020 at 456 8221.

