Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Facial plastic surgery consultations

By Ministry of Health
March 4, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness wishes to inform the public that a team of facial plastic surgeons from Canada will visit the Victoria Hospital from Monday, March 9 to Thursday, March 12, 2020. The team will be providing the services of facial plastic surgery and also ear, nose and throat clinical reviews.

Persons who are in need of those services are asked to contact the Victoria Hospital Medical Director’s Secretary, Marva Joseph before Friday, March 6, 2020 at 456 8221.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Health Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.